TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Fountain Central: Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A sectional at Delphi: Seeger vs. Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Schoolcraft Community College, 10 a.m.

Danville Area Community College vs. Brunswick Community College, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSA Class 1A Heyworth Sectional: Salt Fork vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Academy, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Louisberg Community College, 3 p.m.

Danville Area Community College vs. Brunswick Community College, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Marquette at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Rhode Island at Loyola-Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1

Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

