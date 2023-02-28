TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Fountain Central: Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A sectional at Delphi: Seeger vs. Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Schoolcraft Community College, 10 a.m.
Danville Area Community College vs. Brunswick Community College, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Heyworth Sectional: Salt Fork vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Academy, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College, 5:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Louisberg Community College, 3 p.m.
Danville Area Community College vs. Brunswick Community College, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Marquette at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Rhode Island at Loyola-Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1
Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.