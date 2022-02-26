TODAY
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Olivet Indoor Invitational, 11 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Lake Land College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Illinois, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Southwestern Illinois College (2), 11 a.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Howard Community College (2), 10 a.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 3:15 p.m.
MONDAY
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Louisberg Community College (2), 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 qualifying, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400 qualifying, FS1, 1:35 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300, WDAN-AM 1490, 4 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Purdue at Michigan State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Butler at Marquette, FOX, Noon
Southern Illinois at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Colorado State at Utah State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, CBS, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, CBS, 3 p.m.
St. John's at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
