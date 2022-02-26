TODAY

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Olivet Indoor Invitational, 11 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Lake Land College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Illinois, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Southwestern Illinois College (2), 11 a.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Howard Community College (2), 10 a.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 3:15 p.m.

MONDAY

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Louisberg Community College (2), 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300 qualifying, FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400 qualifying, FS1, 1:35 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance 300, WDAN-AM 1490, 4 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Purdue at Michigan State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Butler at Marquette, FOX, Noon

Southern Illinois at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Wise Power 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, CBS, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, CBS, 3 p.m.

St. John's at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

