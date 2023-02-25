TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 1 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSA Class 1A Duel Team State Tournament: Oakwood vs. Yorkville Christian, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Howard Community College, 10 a.m.

Danville Area Community College vs. USC-Sumter Community College, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Myrtle Beach

MONDAY

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Howard Community College, 10 a.m.

Danville Area Community College vs. Schoolcraft Community College, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Myrtle Beach

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance Group 300, FS1, 4 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, FOX, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Connecticut at DePaul, FOX, 1 p.m.

College Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl, NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Exhibition: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

XFL Football

D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers, FX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Ohio State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, CBS, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, CBS, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois-Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Iowa, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

XFL Football

San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN, noon

Exhibition: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

