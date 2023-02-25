TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 1 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSA Class 1A Duel Team State Tournament: Oakwood vs. Yorkville Christian, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Howard Community College, 10 a.m.
Danville Area Community College vs. USC-Sumter Community College, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Myrtle Beach
MONDAY
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Howard Community College, 10 a.m.
Danville Area Community College vs. Schoolcraft Community College, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Myrtle Beach
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Production Alliance Group 300, FS1, 4 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, FOX, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Connecticut at DePaul, FOX, 1 p.m.
College Football
HBCU Legacy Bowl, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Honda Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Honda Classic, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Exhibition: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
XFL Football
D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers, FX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Ohio State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, CBS, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, CBS, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois-Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Iowa, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Honda Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Honda Classic, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
XFL Football
San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN, noon
Exhibition: Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.