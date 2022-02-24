TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
Maryland at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Michigan State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Seeger at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:15 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
St. Louis at Richmond, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
