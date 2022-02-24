TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Illinois at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

Maryland at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Michigan State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Seeger at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:15 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

St. Louis at Richmond, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Indiana at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

