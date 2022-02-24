Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.