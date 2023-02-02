TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Westville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Prelims, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Normal Community at Danville, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville First Baptist, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Seeger vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica: Fountain Central vs. Rossville, 6:30 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

East-West Shrine Bowl, NFL Network, 7:15 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, ESPN, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Normal Community at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:20 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica: Fountain Central vs. Rossville, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL All-Star Skills Competition, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

