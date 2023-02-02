TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Westville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Prelims, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Normal Community at Danville, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville First Baptist, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Seeger vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica: Fountain Central vs. Rossville, 6:30 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
College Football
East-West Shrine Bowl, NFL Network, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, ESPN, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Normal Community at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:20 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica: Fountain Central vs. Rossville, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL All-Star Skills Competition, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
