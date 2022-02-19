LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Champaign Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Urbana University High at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Armstrong-Potomac at Decatur Lutheran, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional quarterfinal: LaSalette at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional quarterfinal: Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional quarterfinal: Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional finals, 8 a.m.

IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Salt Fork at Champaign Central Sectional, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSA State Tournament

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake College, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

South Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

Xfinity Series: Beef. It's What's for Dinner 300, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 4 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Illinois State at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 7 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

HBCU Legacy Bowl, NFL Network, 3 p.m.

College Wrestling

Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Women's figure skating, USA, 5 a.m.

Men's Curling: Bronze Medal game, CNBC, 7:10 a.m.

Men's curling: Gold Medal Game, USA, 12:30 p.m.

Speed skating, biathlon, cross-country skiing, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Figure Skating, bobsled, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's curling: Gold Medal Game, CNBC, 7:05 p.m.

Men's hockey: Gold Medal Game, USA, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Daytona 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS, noon

Providence at Butler, FS1, noon

Rutgers at Purdue, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, noon

Maryland at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Game, TNT, TBS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Cross-country skiing, Figure Skating, NBC, 1 p.m.

Closing Ceremony, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. New Zealand, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

