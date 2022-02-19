LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Champaign Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Urbana University High at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional quarterfinal: Armstrong-Potomac at Decatur Lutheran, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional quarterfinal: LaSalette at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional quarterfinal: Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional quarterfinal: Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional finals, 8 a.m.
IHSA State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Salt Fork at Champaign Central Sectional, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSA State Tournament
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake College, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
South Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
Xfinity Series: Beef. It's What's for Dinner 300, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 4 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Illinois State at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 7 p.m.
Colorado State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
HBCU Legacy Bowl, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
College Wrestling
Purdue at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Women's figure skating, USA, 5 a.m.
Men's Curling: Bronze Medal game, CNBC, 7:10 a.m.
Men's curling: Gold Medal Game, USA, 12:30 p.m.
Speed skating, biathlon, cross-country skiing, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Figure Skating, bobsled, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's curling: Gold Medal Game, CNBC, 7:05 p.m.
Men's hockey: Gold Medal Game, USA, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Daytona 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS, noon
Providence at Butler, FS1, noon
Rutgers at Purdue, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, noon
Maryland at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA All-Star Game, TNT, TBS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Cross-country skiing, Figure Skating, NBC, 1 p.m.
Closing Ceremony, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. New Zealand, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.