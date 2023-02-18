TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A regionals: Rantoul at Danville, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A regional: Urbana University at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A regional: Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A regional: Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A regional: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Champaign Judah Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Finals, 8 a.m.

IHSA State Series: Danville at Sectional Meet, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSA wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.

IHSA third and fifth place matches, 1 p.m.

IHSA Championship matches, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef, It's What's for Dinner 300, FS1, 4 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

DePaul at Xavier, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, FOX, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

XFL Football

Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades, ABC, 2 p.m.

Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Purdue, CBS, noon

Bradley at Southern Illinois, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, FS1, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska, FS1, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

XFL Football

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.

Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Japan, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Ohio State at Michigan, FS1, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

