TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A regionals: Rantoul at Danville, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A regional: Urbana University at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A regional: Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A regional: Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A regional: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Champaign Judah Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Finals, 8 a.m.
IHSA State Series: Danville at Sectional Meet, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSA wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.
IHSA third and fifth place matches, 1 p.m.
IHSA Championship matches, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef, It's What's for Dinner 300, FS1, 4 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
DePaul at Xavier, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, FOX, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
All-Star Saturday Night, TNT, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
XFL Football
Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades, ABC, 2 p.m.
Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Purdue, CBS, noon
Bradley at Southern Illinois, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler, FS1, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Nebraska, FS1, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA All-Star Game, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
XFL Football
St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, ABC, 2 p.m.
Seattle Sea Dragons at DC Defenders, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Japan, TNT, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Ohio State at Michigan, FS1, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
