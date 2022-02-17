LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSA State Tournament

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional Championship: Oakwood vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSA State Tournament

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Daytona Duels, FS1, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Northwester at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Women's figure skating, USA, 4 a.m.

Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, NBC, 1 p.m.

Figure Skating, speedskating, freestyle skiing, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's skiing, halfpipe, USA, 7:30 p.m.

Men's hockey semifinal, USA, 10 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelieves Soccer: United States vs. Czech Republic, ESPN, 10 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Butler at St. John's, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Figure skating, men's hockey USA, 4:30 a.m.

Men's hockey, Women's biathlon, speedskating, NBC, 1 p.m.

Figure Skating, Freestyle skiing, bobsled, NBC, 7 p.m.

Men's skiing, USA, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

