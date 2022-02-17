LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSA State Tournament
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional Championship: Oakwood vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSA State Tournament
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Daytona Duels, FS1, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Northwester at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Women's figure skating, USA, 4 a.m.
Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, NBC, 1 p.m.
Figure Skating, speedskating, freestyle skiing, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's skiing, halfpipe, USA, 7:30 p.m.
Men's hockey semifinal, USA, 10 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelieves Soccer: United States vs. Czech Republic, ESPN, 10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Butler at St. John's, CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational: second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Figure skating, men's hockey USA, 4:30 a.m.
Men's hockey, Women's biathlon, speedskating, NBC, 1 p.m.
Figure Skating, Freestyle skiing, bobsled, NBC, 7 p.m.
Men's skiing, USA, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
