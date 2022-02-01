LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Paris at LaSalette Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Champaign Centennial and Rantoul at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:15 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Mixed Curling: United States vs. Australia, USA, 5 p.m.

Mixed Curling: United States vs. Italy, 7:05 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you