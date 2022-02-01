LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Paris at LaSalette Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Spoon River College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:15 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Missouri State at Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Mixed Curling: United States vs. Australia, USA, 5 p.m.
Mixed Curling: United States vs. Italy, 7:05 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.