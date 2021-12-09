TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 5:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Varsity Only)

Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Olivet Nazarene JV at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

DePaul at Kentucky, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Awards, ESPN, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Purdue, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Baylor, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Wisconsin, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Nebraska, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Attica at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Soccer

College Cup Semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, first round, GOLF., noon

National Basketball Association

Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

