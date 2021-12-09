TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 5:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Varsity Only)
Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Olivet Nazarene JV at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
DePaul at Kentucky, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
College Football Awards, ESPN, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Purdue, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Baylor, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Wisconsin, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Nebraska, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Attica at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Soccer
College Cup Semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, first round, GOLF., noon
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
