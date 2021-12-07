TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Covington at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Charleston and Parke Heritage at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Clifton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Danville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Westville at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Champaign Centennial at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and Mattoon at Urbana, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Milford at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Towson at Ohio State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Iowa State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.