TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Covington at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Charleston and Parke Heritage at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Clifton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Danville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Westville at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Champaign Centennial at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and Mattoon at Urbana, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Milford at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Towson at Ohio State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Iowa State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

