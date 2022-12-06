TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Champaign St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Westville at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
Clinton, St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Oakwood)
Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, 6 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at Prairie State College
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Heritage at Westville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville, Mattoon and Urbana University High at Urbana, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Yale at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Jimmy V Classic: Iowa vs. Duke, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Morocco vs. Spain, FOX, 9 a.m.
Portugal vs. Switzerland, FOX, 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John's FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa State at Iowa, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
