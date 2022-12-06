TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Champaign St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Westville at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.

Clinton, St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Oakwood)

Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at Prairie State College

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Heritage at Westville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville, Mattoon and Urbana University High at Urbana, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Yale at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Jimmy V Classic: Iowa vs. Duke, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

Morocco vs. Spain, FOX, 9 a.m.

Portugal vs. Switzerland, FOX, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John's FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa State at Iowa, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

