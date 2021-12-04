TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Prairie Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.

Covington at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. TBD

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. TBD

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Schlarman Academy vs. TBD

Prep Girls Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.

West Lafayette at Seeger, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 1 p.m.

Covington at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Abe Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Danville at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Abe Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Champaign St. Thomas More and Urbana at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Round Robin Invitational, 8 a.m.

Danville, LeRoy, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana at Stanford Olympia, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central North/South Duals, 9 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Washington Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Minor League Hockey

Huntsville Havoc at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Eastern Kentucky at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail College, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Marquette at Wisconsin, FOX, 11:30 a.m.

San Diego State at Michigan, CBS, noon

Loyola (Chicago) at DePaul, FS1, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, ABC, 11 a.m.

MAC Championship: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Mountain West Championship: Utah State at San Diego State, FOX, 2 p.m.

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, CBS, 3 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati, ABC, 3 p.m.

SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, FOX, 7 p.m.

ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, ABC, 7:07 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at Connecticut, FS1, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, final round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, final round, NBC, noon

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, CBS, noon

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Iowa, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you