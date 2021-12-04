TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Prairie Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.
Covington at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or South Vermillion, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. TBD
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. TBD
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Schlarman Academy vs. TBD
Prep Girls Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Blue Ridge, 10 a.m.
West Lafayette at Seeger, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 1 p.m.
Covington at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Abe Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Danville at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Abe Lincoln Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Champaign St. Thomas More and Urbana at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Round Robin Invitational, 8 a.m.
Danville, LeRoy, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana at Stanford Olympia, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central North/South Duals, 9 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Washington Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Minor League Hockey
Huntsville Havoc at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Eastern Kentucky at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Trail College, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, FOX, 11:30 a.m.
San Diego State at Michigan, CBS, noon
Loyola (Chicago) at DePaul, FS1, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
College Football
Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, ABC, 11 a.m.
MAC Championship: Northern Illinois vs. Kent State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Mountain West Championship: Utah State at San Diego State, FOX, 2 p.m.
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, CBS, 3 p.m.
American Athletic Conference Championship: Houston at Cincinnati, ABC, 3 p.m.
SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, FOX, 7 p.m.
ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, ABC, 7:07 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at Connecticut, FS1, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football
College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, final round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, final round, NBC, noon
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, CBS, noon
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Iowa, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
