TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, third-place: teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. TBD
Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Danville at Pontiac Holiday Tournament
Schlarman Academy at Greenview Tournament
Prep Girls Basketball
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, third-place: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Invitational, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger at Champaign St. Thomas More New Year's Challenge at the Palmer Arena
Danville at Lincoln Invitational
Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Abe's Rumble in Petersburg
FRIDAY
Minor League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Maine at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, noon
Michigan at UCF, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Brown at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
College Football
Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Women's College Basketball
Ohio State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
College Football
Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami, CBS, 11 a.m.
College Football Playoff Semifinal — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Playoff Semifinal — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs Michigan, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
