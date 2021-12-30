LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, third-place: teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. TBD

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Danville at Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Schlarman Academy at Greenview Tournament

Prep Girls Basketball

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, third-place: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Covington, championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Invitational, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger at Champaign St. Thomas More New Year's Challenge at the Palmer Arena

Danville at Lincoln Invitational

Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Abe's Rumble in Petersburg

FRIDAY

Minor League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Maine at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, noon

Michigan at UCF, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Brown at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Women's College Basketball

Ohio State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami, CBS, 11 a.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinal — Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinal — Orange Bowl: Georgia vs Michigan, ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

