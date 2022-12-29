TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Salt Fork vs. Milford, 11:30 a.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Indiana Math and Science vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 11:30 a.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Warren Township, 2:30 p.m.

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Milford vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Villa Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Bismarck-Henning vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. TBD

Westville at Tri-County Holiday Tournament

Prep Girls Basketball

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Westville, 11:30 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Oakwood vs. North Vermillion, 2:30 pm.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck, third-place game: Salt Fork vs. Unity, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck, championship: Benton Central vs. Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger at St. Thomas More Invitational, 8 a.m.

Danville at Lincoln Invitational

Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Abe's Rumble in Springfield

Men's College Basketball

Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. TBD

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger at St. Thomas More Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Super Duals, 8 a.m.

Danville at Lincoln Invitational

Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Abe's Rumble in Springfield

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Huntsville Havoc, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Brown at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, noon

Alabama A&M at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Providence at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, FS2, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs Minnesota, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Football

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. North Carolina State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, CBS, 1 p.m.

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Buffalo at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Coppin State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video