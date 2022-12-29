TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Salt Fork vs. Milford, 11:30 a.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Indiana Math and Science vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 11:30 a.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Warren Township, 2:30 p.m.
Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Milford vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Villa Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Bismarck-Henning vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. TBD
Westville at Tri-County Holiday Tournament
Prep Girls Basketball
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Westville, 11:30 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Oakwood vs. North Vermillion, 2:30 pm.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck, third-place game: Salt Fork vs. Unity, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck, championship: Benton Central vs. Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger at St. Thomas More Invitational, 8 a.m.
Danville at Lincoln Invitational
Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Abe's Rumble in Springfield
Men's College Basketball
Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. TBD
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Seeger at St. Thomas More Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Super Duals, 8 a.m.
Danville at Lincoln Invitational
Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Abe's Rumble in Springfield
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Huntsville Havoc, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Brown at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, noon
Alabama A&M at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Providence at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, FS2, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs Minnesota, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Football
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. North Carolina State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, CBS, 1 p.m.
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Buffalo at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Coppin State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
