TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Indiana Math & Science vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 11:30 a.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Heritage, 11:30 a.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. Whiteland, 2 p.m.
Monticello Sages Holiday Hoopla: Oakwood vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 2 p.m.
Clinton Central Tournament: Fountain Central vs. North Judson, 2:15 p.m.
Tri-County Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. Martinsville, 3 p.m.
Cerro Gordo at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Villa Grove vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 10 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: North Vermillion vs. Unity, 11:30 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Benton Central vs. Salt Fork, 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Tri-County, noon
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Oakwood, 1 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 2:30 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Benton Central vs. North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Unity vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Cissna Park vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area at Unity Invitational
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Monticello Sages Holiday Hoopla: Oakwood vs. TBD
Tri-County Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. Deland-Weldon, 9 a.m.
Tri-County Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Chicago Curie, 6 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Milford vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Salt Fork vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. TBD
Clinton Central Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central vs. TBD
Westville at Tri-County Holiday Tournament
Prep Girls Basketball
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Unity, 10 a.m.
Alexandria Tournament: Seeger vs. Sheridan, 11 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Cissna Park vs. North Vermillion, 11:30 a.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Salt Fork, 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Charleston, noon
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Benton Central vs. Oakwood, 1 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Lexington, 2:30 p.m.
Charleston Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria Tournament: Seeger vs. Tri-Central or Alexandria, 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: North Vermillion vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Danville at Charleston Holiday Tournament
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Abe's Rumble in Springfield
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, ESPN, 11 a.m.
First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Birmingham Bowl: Costal Carolina vs. East Carolina, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Football
Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina, FOX, 7 p.m.
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Bradley at Belmont, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.