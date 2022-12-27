TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Indiana Math & Science vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 11:30 a.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Heritage, 11:30 a.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. Whiteland, 2 p.m.

Monticello Sages Holiday Hoopla: Oakwood vs. Colfax Ridgeview, 2 p.m.

Clinton Central Tournament: Fountain Central vs. North Judson, 2:15 p.m.

Tri-County Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. Martinsville, 3 p.m.

Cerro Gordo at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Villa Grove vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 10 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: North Vermillion vs. Unity, 11:30 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Benton Central vs. Salt Fork, 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Tri-County, noon

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Oakwood, 1 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 2:30 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Benton Central vs. North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Unity vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Cissna Park vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area at Unity Invitational

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Monticello Sages Holiday Hoopla: Oakwood vs. TBD

Tri-County Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. Deland-Weldon, 9 a.m.

Tri-County Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Chicago Curie, 6 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Bismarck: Milford vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament at Heritage: Salt Fork vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

Clay City Classic: North Vermillion vs. TBD

Clinton Central Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central vs. TBD

Westville at Tri-County Holiday Tournament

Prep Girls Basketball

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Unity, 10 a.m.

Alexandria Tournament: Seeger vs. Sheridan, 11 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Cissna Park vs. North Vermillion, 11:30 a.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Lexington vs. Salt Fork, 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Charleston, noon

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Benton Central vs. Oakwood, 1 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Lexington, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston Holiday Tournament: Danville vs. Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria Tournament: Seeger vs. Tri-Central or Alexandria, 5 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: North Vermillion vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck: Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Danville at Charleston Holiday Tournament

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Abe's Rumble in Springfield

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, ESPN, 11 a.m.

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Costal Carolina vs. East Carolina, ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Football

Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina, FOX, 7 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Bradley at Belmont, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

