Prep Boys Basketball

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, third-place game: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, third-place game: teams TBD, 9 a.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, third-place game: teams TBD, Noon

Men's College Basketball

McBride Homes Braggin' Rights in St. Louis: Illinois vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 6:10 p.m.

FRIDAY

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

St. Peter's at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, FS1, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Bucknell at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Grambling State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

