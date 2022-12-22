TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, third-place game: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, third-place game: teams TBD, 9 a.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Fountain Central, third-place game: teams TBD, Noon
Men's College Basketball
McBride Homes Braggin' Rights in St. Louis: Illinois vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 6:10 p.m.
FRIDAY
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
St. Peter's at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, FS1, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Bucknell at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Grambling State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
