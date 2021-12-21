TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
South Newton at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Western Boone at Covington, 5 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Peotone, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Knoxville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Danville at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Braggin' Rights at St. Louis: Illinois vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Braggin' Rights: Missouri at Illinois, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Tennessee-Martin at Ohio State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Football
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego State, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Quinnipiac at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Northern Kentucky at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College Football
Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
