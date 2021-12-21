TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

South Newton at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Western Boone at Covington, 5 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Peotone, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Knoxville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Danville at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Braggin' Rights at St. Louis: Illinois vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Braggin' Rights: Missouri at Illinois, noon

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Tennessee-Martin at Ohio State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego State, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Quinnipiac at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

