TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Knoxville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Canton, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Galesburg, 5 p.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Attica at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Seeger at Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.
Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Danville, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Malcolm X College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Florida Atlantic at Illinois, noon
Danville Area Community College at Malcolm X College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Elon at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
College Football
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Oakland at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan vs. North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at St. Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Maine at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Louisville vs. DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
College Football
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
