TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Paris, 5:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Knoxville and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Canton, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Galesburg, 5 p.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Attica at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Seeger at Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.

Bi-County Holiday Tournament: Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Danville, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Malcolm X College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Florida Atlantic at Illinois, noon

Danville Area Community College at Malcolm X College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Elon at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Football

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Oakland at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at St. Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Maine at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Louisville vs. DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

