TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. LaSalette Academy, 5 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Cissna Park vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Frontier at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.
Arcola at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Rantoul at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.
Covington at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial and Danville at Unity, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Wabash College JV, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Triton College, 5 p.m.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Florida State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.
Danville at Chicago Ogden, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Arthur-Lovington vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Urbana University High at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Westville at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Schlarman Academy vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Chrisman at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Penn State at Boston College, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Indiana, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Miami at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Clemson, ACC Network 7 p.m.
Iowa at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, ABC, 7 p.m.
Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
