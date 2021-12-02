TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. LaSalette Academy, 5 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Cissna Park vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Frontier at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.

Arcola at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Rantoul at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.

Covington at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial and Danville at Unity, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Wabash College JV, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Triton College, 5 p.m.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Florida State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Banks of the Wabash Classic at South Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.

Danville at Chicago Ogden, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Arthur-Lovington vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5 p.m.

Salt Fork at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

Urbana University High at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Westville at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Schlarman Academy vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Illinois, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Chrisman at Westville, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Boston College, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Indiana, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Miami at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Clemson, ACC Network 7 p.m.

Iowa at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, ABC, 7 p.m.

Conference USA Championship: Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you