TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. TBD
Watseka Holiday Tournament: LaSalette Academy vs. TBD
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. TBD
Prep Girls Basketball
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 1 p.m.
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Danville, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Danville, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Vermillion at Seeger Tournament, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Invitational, 9 a.m.
Danville and Hoopeston Area at Unity Invitational, 9 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland Skull & Crossbones Tournament, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, noon
Danville Area Community College at Malcolm X College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Kankakee Community College
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Danville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wabash Valley College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Wabash Valley College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, FOX, 11 a.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, noon
Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Penn State at VCU, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Utah at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Utah State vs. Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, ABC, 11 a.m.
New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, ESPN, 1:15 p.m.
Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Lending Tree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, ESPN, 4:45 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Golf
PNC Championship, first day, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Football League
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, NFL Network, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, FS1, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Kansas State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Baylor at Michigan, ESPN, noon
Drake at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, noon
Golf
PNC Championship, final day, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PNC Championship, final day, NBC, noon
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, FOX, noon
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, 3 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Creighton at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Football
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, ABC, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
