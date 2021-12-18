TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. TBD

Watseka Holiday Tournament: LaSalette Academy vs. TBD

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Westville vs. TBD

Prep Girls Basketball

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 1 p.m.

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Danville, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Danville, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Vermillion at Seeger Tournament, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Invitational, 9 a.m.

Danville and Hoopeston Area at Unity Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland Skull & Crossbones Tournament, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, noon

Danville Area Community College at Malcolm X College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Kankakee Community College

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Blue Ridge at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Hoopeston Area at Danville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wabash Valley College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Wabash Valley College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, FOX, 11 a.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, noon

Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

St. Joseph's at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Penn State at VCU, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. Kentucky, CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Utah State vs. Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, ABC, 11 a.m.

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, ESPN, 1:15 p.m.

Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Lending Tree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, ESPN, 4:45 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Golf

PNC Championship, first day, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Football League

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, NFL Network, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, FS1, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Kansas State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Baylor at Michigan, ESPN, noon

Drake at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, noon

Golf

PNC Championship, final day, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PNC Championship, final day, NBC, noon

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, noon

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, FOX, noon

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, 3 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Creighton at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, ABC, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

