TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Westville vs. Milford, 5:45 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Hoopeston Area vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: LaSalette Academy vs. Milford, 8:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Eminence, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and North Vermillion at Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.
Covington at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Lafayette Central Catholic at Covington, 5 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament: LaSalette Academy vs. Westville, 5:45 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.
Attica at Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Tri-Point, 8:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Unity, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Milford at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
NCAA Tournament semifinal: Louisville vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament semifinal: Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Lafayette Central Catholic at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.