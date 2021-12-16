TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Westville vs. Milford, 5:45 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Hoopeston Area vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: LaSalette Academy vs. Milford, 8:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Eminence, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and North Vermillion at Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.

Covington at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Lafayette Central Catholic at Covington, 5 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament: LaSalette Academy vs. Westville, 5:45 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.

Attica at Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Tri-Point, 8:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Unity, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Milford at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

NCAA Tournament semifinal: Louisville vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament semifinal: Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Lafayette Central Catholic at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

National Hockey League

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

