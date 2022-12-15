TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Hoopeston Area vs. Milford, 5:45 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Iroquois West vs. Westville, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Westville at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Attica and Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger and South Newton at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Attica and Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger and South Newton at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. St. Anne, 5:45 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at La Salette Academy, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
Watseka Holiday Tournament: Donovan vs. Westville, 8:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Unity Duals, 4;30 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Knoxville Ice Bears at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Lehigh at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
NCAA Semifinal: Texas vs. San Diego, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Semifinal: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Football
Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.
Cure Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. Troy, ESPN, 2 p.m.
FCS Semifinals: Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: PNC Championship Pro-Am, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.