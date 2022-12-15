TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Hoopeston Area vs. Milford, 5:45 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament at Milford: Iroquois West vs. Westville, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Westville at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Attica and Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger and South Newton at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica and Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger and South Newton at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. St. Anne, 5:45 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at La Salette Academy, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

Watseka Holiday Tournament: Donovan vs. Westville, 8:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Unity Duals, 4;30 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Knoxville Ice Bears at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Lehigh at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

NCAA Semifinal: Texas vs. San Diego, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Semifinal: Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

National Football League

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Football

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. Troy, ESPN, 2 p.m.

FCS Semifinals: Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: PNC Championship Pro-Am, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

National Basketball Association

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

