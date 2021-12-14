TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bethesda Christian at Covington, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at LaSalette Academy, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Hoopeston Area and Pana at Taylorville, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area and Pana at Taylorville, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville and Mahomet-Seymour at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Monticello and Ridgeview at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Quadrangular, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Urbana University High at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Nicholls State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
