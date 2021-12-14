TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bethesda Christian at Covington, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at LaSalette Academy, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Hoopeston Area and Pana at Taylorville, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area and Pana at Taylorville, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville and Mahomet-Seymour at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Monticello and Ridgeview at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Quadrangular, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Urbana University High at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Nicholls State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you