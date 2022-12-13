TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Clinton Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 6 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Tournament
Prep Boys Swimming
Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 5:30 p.m.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign Central and Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Tournament
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN, 8 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Semifinal: Argentina vs. Croatia, FOX, 1 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Maryland, FS1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Semifinal: France vs. Morocco, FOX, 1 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
