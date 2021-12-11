TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.

Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.

Clifton Central at LaSalette Academy, 2 p.m.

North Vermillion at Union Dugger, 2:30 p.m.

Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon, 4 p.m.

Tri-County at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 12:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Union Dugger, 1 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

South Putnam at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

South Putnam at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central and Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion at North Putnam Tournament, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Clifton Central Quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Vandalia Triangular, 10 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Moraine Valley College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Butler at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Auburn, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, ESPN, 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

DePaul at Kentucky, SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Army vs. Navy, CBS, 2 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Presentation, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, second round, GOLF., noon

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, second round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS Cup: Portland Timbers vs. New York FC, ABC, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Merrimack at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Maryland at South Carolina, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, GOLF., 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, noon

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, FOX, noon

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

National Basketball Association

Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

