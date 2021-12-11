TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.
Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.
Clifton Central at LaSalette Academy, 2 p.m.
North Vermillion at Union Dugger, 2:30 p.m.
Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon, 4 p.m.
Tri-County at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 12:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Union Dugger, 1 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
South Putnam at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
South Putnam at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central and Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion at North Putnam Tournament, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Clifton Central Quadrangular, 9 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Vandalia Triangular, 10 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Moraine Valley College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Birmingham Bulls at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Butler at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska vs. Auburn, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, ESPN, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
DePaul at Kentucky, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Army vs. Navy, CBS, 2 p.m.
Heisman Trophy Presentation, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, second round, GOLF., noon
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, second round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS Cup: Portland Timbers vs. New York FC, ABC, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Merrimack at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Florida vs. Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Seton Hall, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Maryland at South Carolina, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, GOLF., 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, noon
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, FOX, noon
Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
