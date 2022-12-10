TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 1 p.m.
Union Dugger at North Vermillion, 2:30 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Covington, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 12:30 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, 1 p.m.
Union Dugger at North Vermillion, 1 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Tournament
Prep Boys Bowling
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Bloomington, 9 a.m.
Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central and Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
North Vermillion at North Putnam Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Vandalia Triangular, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Clifton Central
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Triton College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake College, 2 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Butler, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Tournament
Prep Boys Swimming
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brown at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona vs. Indiana, FOX, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Army vs. Navy, CBS, 2 p.m.
Heisman Trophy Presentation, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
QBE Shootout, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
QBE Shootout, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Capital One's The Match, TNT, Trutv, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Quarterfinal: Morocco vs. Portugal, FOX, 9 a.m.
Quarterfinal: England vs. France, FOX, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Maryland vs. Tennessee, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Maryland, ABC, 2 p.m.
Golf
QBE Shootout, GOLF, Noon
QBE Shootout, NBC, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
National Football League
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, FOX, noon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
