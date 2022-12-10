TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 1 p.m.

Union Dugger at North Vermillion, 2:30 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Covington, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Cissna Park, 12:30 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 1 p.m.

Union Dugger at North Vermillion, 1 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Tournament

Prep Boys Bowling

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Bloomington, 9 a.m.

Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Twin Lakes Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central and Seeger at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion at North Putnam Tournament, 8 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Vandalia Triangular, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Clifton Central

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Triton College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Rend Lake College, 2 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Butler, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Danville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West Tournament

Prep Boys Swimming

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brown at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Indiana, FOX, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Army vs. Navy, CBS, 2 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Presentation, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

QBE Shootout, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

QBE Shootout, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Capital One's The Match, TNT, Trutv, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

Quarterfinal: Morocco vs. Portugal, FOX, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal: England vs. France, FOX, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maryland vs. Tennessee, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Maryland, ABC, 2 p.m.

Golf

QBE Shootout, GOLF, Noon

QBE Shootout, NBC, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

National Football League

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, FOX, noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

