TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Arcola, 6 p.m.

Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Covington and Southmont at Attica, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Covington and Southmont at Attica, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Urbana at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial and Unity at Danville, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Southeastern Illinois Community College at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Chicago Ogden at Danville, 5 p.m.

Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Covington at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Tuscola, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Classic at North Vermillion: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Basketball

North Carolina at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Iowa, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

Croatia vs. Belgium, FOX, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, FS1, 9 a.m.

Japan vs. Spain, FOX, 1 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, FS1, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Maryland, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Conference USA Championship: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Southern California, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, ESPN, 9 p.m.

World Cup Soccer

South Korea vs. Portugal, FOX, 9 a.m.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, FS1, 9 a.m.

Cameroon vs. Brazil, FOX, 1 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, FS1, 1 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

