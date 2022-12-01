TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Arcola, 6 p.m.
Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Covington and Southmont at Attica, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Covington and Southmont at Attica, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Urbana at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial and Unity at Danville, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Southeastern Illinois Community College at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Chicago Ogden at Danville, 5 p.m.
Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Covington at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Toyota of Danville Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden: Oakwood vs. Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Westville, 6 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Classic at North Vermillion: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Basketball
North Carolina at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
North Carolina State at Iowa, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
Croatia vs. Belgium, FOX, 9 a.m.
Canada vs. Morocco, FS1, 9 a.m.
Japan vs. Spain, FOX, 1 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Germany, FS1, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Maryland, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Conference USA Championship: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Southern California, FOX, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, ESPN, 9 p.m.
World Cup Soccer
South Korea vs. Portugal, FOX, 9 a.m.
Ghana vs. Uruguay, FS1, 9 a.m.
Cameroon vs. Brazil, FOX, 1 p.m.
Serbia vs. Switzerland, FS1, 1 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.