TODAY

Prep Boys Tennis

Scrimmage: Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Greencastle, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage: Fountain Central at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage: North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

