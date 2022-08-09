TODAY
Prep Boys Tennis
Scrimmage: Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Greencastle, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage: Fountain Central at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage: North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Covington and Seeger at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
U.S. Women's Amateur, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.