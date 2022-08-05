TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Wabash River Division Playoff: TBD at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Golf
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 150, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, third round, USA, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Hall of Fame Enshrinement, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, USA, 2 p.m.
IndyCar Series: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, USA, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ABC, noon
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.