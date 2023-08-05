TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Wabash River Division Championship: Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, FS1, 12 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, FS1, 3 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, FOX, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Peacock, 11 a.m.
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: United States vs. Sweden, FOX, 4 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, FS1, 5:30 a.m.
TUESDAY
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, FS1, 3 a.m.
Women's World Cup: France vs. Morocco, FS1, 6 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
