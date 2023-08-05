TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Wabash River Division Championship: Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cabo Wabo 250, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, FS1, 12 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, FS1, 3 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, FOX, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Peacock, 11 a.m.

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: United States vs. Sweden, FOX, 4 a.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, FS1, 5:30 a.m.

TUESDAY

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, FS1, 3 a.m.

Women's World Cup: France vs. Morocco, FS1, 6 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

