TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Westville and Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Covington at North Montgomery
Attica 4-way, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Villa Grove at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Viking Invite at Turtle Run Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Cissna Park, Beecher and Watseka at Iroquois West, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Hoopeston Area at St. Anne, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Cougar Fall Classic, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Nebraska at Minnesota, FOX, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Attica at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
College Football
Central Michigan at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
