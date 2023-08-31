TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Westville and Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Covington at North Montgomery

Attica 4-way, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at North Putnam, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Villa Grove at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Fisher, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Viking Invite at Turtle Run Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Cissna Park, Beecher and Watseka at Iroquois West, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Hoopeston Area at St. Anne, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Edwardsville, 1 p.m.

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Cougar Fall Classic, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Nebraska at Minnesota, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Attica at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

College Football

Central Michigan at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open, second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video