TODAY
Prep Cross Country
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Champaign Academy, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond Golf Course)
Hoopeston Area and Maroa-Forsyth at Villa Grove-Heritage, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse Golf Course)
Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington and Parke Heritage at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Crawfordsville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Westville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Heritage, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)
Prep Girls Golf
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Westville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, first rounds, ESPN, 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, second rounds, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.