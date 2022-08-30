TODAY

Prep Cross Country

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Champaign Academy, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond Golf Course)

Hoopeston Area and Maroa-Forsyth at Villa Grove-Heritage, 4 p.m. (Ironhorse Golf Course)

Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Parke Heritage at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Crawfordsville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Westville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Heritage, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park Golf Course)

Prep Girls Golf

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Westville, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first rounds, ESPN, 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, second rounds, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Semifinals, Game 2: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

