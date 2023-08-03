TODAY

Legion Baseball

Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Midland, Mich.: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Linwood, Mich., 9:30 a.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Midland, Mich.: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Preseason Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: South Korea vs. Germany, FOX, 5 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Morocco vs. Columbia, FS1, 5 a.m.

Women's World Cup: China vs. England, FOX, 6 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1, 6 a.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video