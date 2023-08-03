TODAY
Legion Baseball
Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Midland, Mich.: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Linwood, Mich., 9:30 a.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Great Lakes Regional Tournament at Midland, Mich.: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Preseason Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: South Korea vs. Germany, FOX, 5 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Morocco vs. Columbia, FS1, 5 a.m.
Women's World Cup: China vs. England, FOX, 6 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1, 6 a.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Golf: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
