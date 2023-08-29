TODAY

Prep Cross Country

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Rantoul at Chrisman, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Crawfordsville at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Crawfordsville at Covington, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Chatham Glenwood at Danville, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Attica at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Westville, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

South Vermillion at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Westville at Danville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Network, noon

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, ` p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video