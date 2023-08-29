TODAY
Prep Cross Country
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Hoopeston Area and Rantoul at Chrisman, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Westville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Crawfordsville at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Crawfordsville at Covington, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Chatham Glenwood at Danville, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Attica at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Westville, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Danville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
South Vermillion at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Westville at Danville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Network, noon
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, ` p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
