College Football

Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Prep Football

Dwight at Salt Fork, noon

Momence at Oakwood, noon

Prep Cross County

Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Riverton Parke Invitational, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Danville at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 10 a.m.

Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Southmont, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Olney East Richland at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Martinsville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Tournament, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Arcola, Fisher, Oakwood and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse Golf Course)

Cissna Park, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Delphi at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Fisher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Invitational, 8 a.m. (Weibring Golf Course)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Momence at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 11:30 a.m.

Dwight at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, noon

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, NBC, 6 p.m.

College Football

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, FOX, 11:30 a.m.

Wyoming at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Travers Stakes, FOX, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490 (After Illinois game), FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Exhibition: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Ch. 20 (WICS), 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 6:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, NFL Network, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, final round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, final round, CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: New York Giants at New York Jets, NFL Network, Noon

Exhibition: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA semifinals, Game 1: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 3 p.m.

WNBA semifinals, Game 1: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, early rounds, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

