TODAY
College Football
Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Prep Football
Dwight at Salt Fork, noon
Momence at Oakwood, noon
Prep Cross County
Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Riverton Parke Invitational, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Danville at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 10 a.m.
Rantoul at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Southmont, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Olney East Richland at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic Invitational, 9 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Martinsville Tournament, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Tournament, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Arcola, Fisher, Oakwood and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4 p.m. (Iron Horse Golf Course)
Cissna Park, Milford and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Delphi at Seeger, 4 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Fisher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5:30 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Invitational, 8 a.m. (Weibring Golf Course)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Momence at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 11:30 a.m.
Dwight at Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, noon
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, NBC, 6 p.m.
College Football
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, FOX, 11:30 a.m.
Wyoming at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Travers Stakes, FOX, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490 (After Illinois game), FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Exhibition: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Ch. 20 (WICS), 6 p.m.
Exhibition: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 6:30 p.m.
Exhibition: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, NFL Network, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, final round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, final round, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: New York Giants at New York Jets, NFL Network, Noon
Exhibition: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA semifinals, Game 1: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 3 p.m.
WNBA semifinals, Game 1: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, early rounds, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
