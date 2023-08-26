TODAY

Prep Football

Peoria Heights at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.

Danville at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Covington, Fountain Central, Seeger and North Vermillion at Riverton Parke Invitational, 8 a.m.

Danville, Hoopeston Area and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris Invitational, 9 a.m.

Schlarman Academy, Salt Fork, Oakwood and Armstrong-Potomac at St. Thomas More, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Southmont at Covington, 9 a.m.

Judah Christian at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Watseka, 1 p.m.

Danville at Charleston Invitational

Prep Girls Soccer

Southmont at Covington, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville at Urbana Relay Meet

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Olney, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic Invite, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Tournament, 10 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville at Martinsville Tournament

SUNDAY 

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman and Milford/Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork and Oakwood at Tuscola, 4 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger vs. Delphi, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central and Attica at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Thomas More at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

First Baptist at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Attica, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Invite, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

Danville at Chatham Glenwood, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Notre Dame vs. Navy, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Creighton at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup: United States vs. New Zealand, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Little League World Series —  International Championship: Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curacao, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

Little League World Series — United States Championship: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif., ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, FOX, 6 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, CNBC, 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Bommarito Auto Group 500, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175, FS1, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, final round, CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, NBC, 6 p.m.

Little League Baseball

Little League World Series —  Third Place game, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Little League World Series — Championship Game, ABC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 7 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, NBC, noon

World Track and Field Championships, CNBC, 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Greece vs. United States, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video