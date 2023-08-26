TODAY
Prep Football
Peoria Heights at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.
Danville at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Covington, Fountain Central, Seeger and North Vermillion at Riverton Parke Invitational, 8 a.m.
Danville, Hoopeston Area and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paris Invitational, 9 a.m.
Schlarman Academy, Salt Fork, Oakwood and Armstrong-Potomac at St. Thomas More, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Southmont at Covington, 9 a.m.
Judah Christian at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Watseka, 1 p.m.
Danville at Charleston Invitational
Prep Girls Soccer
Southmont at Covington, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville at Urbana Relay Meet
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Olney, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Lafayette Central Catholic Invite, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge Tournament, 10 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville at Martinsville Tournament
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman and Milford/Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork and Oakwood at Tuscola, 4 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger vs. Delphi, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central and Attica at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Thomas More at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
First Baptist at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Attica, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Invite, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
Danville at Chatham Glenwood, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Notre Dame vs. Navy, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Creighton at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Basketball
FIBA Basketball World Cup: United States vs. New Zealand, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series — International Championship: Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curacao, ABC, 11:30 a.m.
Little League World Series — United States Championship: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif., ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, FOX, 6 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, CNBC, 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Bommarito Auto Group 500, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Clean Harbors 175, FS1, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, final round, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: The Ally Challenge, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, NBC, 6 p.m.
Little League Baseball
Little League World Series — Third Place game, ESPN, 10 a.m.
Little League World Series — Championship Game, ABC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, NBC, noon
World Track and Field Championships, CNBC, 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Basketball
FIBA Basketball World Cup: Greece vs. United States, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open, first round, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.