TODAY
Prep Football
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area and St. Joseph-Ogden at Fisher, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond Golf Course)
Prep Girls Golf
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at South Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Belleville West at Danville, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 6 p.m.
Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 6 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 7 p.m.
8-Man Prep Football
Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois Golf Course)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Belleville West at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, USA, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
