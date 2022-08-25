TODAY

Prep Football

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

North Vermillion at Sullivan Invitational, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area and St. Joseph-Ogden at Fisher, 4 p.m. (Willow Pond Golf Course)

Prep Girls Golf

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:45 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at South Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Belleville West at Danville, 6 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 6 p.m.

Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 6 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 7 p.m.

8-Man Prep Football

Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Central Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois Golf Course)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, Amazon Prime, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Belleville West at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, USA, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

