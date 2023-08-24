TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac and St. Joseph-Ogden at Fisher, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Southmont at Covington, 5 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at Westville, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Benton Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 6:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Paris, 6:30 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, first round, GOLF 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, USA, noon

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Benton Central at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, USA, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, second round, GOLF 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

