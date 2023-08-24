TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac and St. Joseph-Ogden at Fisher, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Southmont at Covington, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at Westville, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Benton Central at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Paris, 6:30 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Joseph-Ogden at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, first round, GOLF 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, USA, noon
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Benton Central at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, USA, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour FedEx Playoffs: Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: CPK Canadian Women's Open, second round, GOLF 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
