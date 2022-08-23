TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Milford, Oakwood and Westville at Watseka, 4 p.m. (Shewami Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Tri-County at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
West Vigo at Covington, 5 p.m.
Urbana University High at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Pre-Season Run, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)
Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Course)
Prep Girls Tennis
Normal Community at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 3: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, ESPN, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 3: Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
