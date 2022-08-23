TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Milford, Oakwood and Westville at Watseka, 4 p.m. (Shewami Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Tri-County at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Prep Boys Soccer

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

West Vigo at Covington, 5 p.m.

Urbana University High at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Pre-Season Run, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m. (Danville Country Club)

Westville at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Course)

Prep Girls Tennis

Normal Community at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 3: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 3: Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

