TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington at West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Westville, Watseka and Milford at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Seeger at Tri-County, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at Danville, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Paris at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Westville, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Westville at Danville, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Charleston High Invite

Prep Volleyball

Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Heritage, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, USA, 11:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee Sports Network, Noon

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, USA, 12:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

