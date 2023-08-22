TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington at West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Westville, Watseka and Milford at Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Seeger at Tri-County, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Paris at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Westville, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Westville at Danville, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden at Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Charleston High Invite
Prep Volleyball
Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Heritage, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, USA, 11:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee Sports Network, Noon
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, USA, 12:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
