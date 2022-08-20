TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central at Southmont Lady Mountie Invitational, noon
Prep Boys Soccer
Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Rensselaer Central at Covington, noon
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at West Vigo Viking Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Classic, 8 a.m.
Fountain Central at West Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Cross Country
Covington at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois Golf Course)
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m. (Tri-City Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Covington and Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (Parke County Golf Course)
Seeger and West Lafayette at Lafayette McCutcheon, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
West Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Southmont at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity, 6 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
LeRoy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen, USA, 2 p.m.
IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, USA, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
U.S. Amateur Semifinals, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Gymnastics
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, CNBC, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, Ch 49 (WCIX), noon
Exhibition: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, NFL Network, noon
Exhibition: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Exhibition: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Exhibition: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 11 a.m.
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, USA, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Gymnastics
U.S. Gymnastics Championships, NBC, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Peacock, 11 a.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, NFL Network, noon
Exhibition: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Exhibition: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, FOX, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun, ABC, 11 a.m.
WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, ESPN, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
