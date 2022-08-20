TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central at Southmont Lady Mountie Invitational, noon

Prep Boys Soccer

Greencastle at Covington, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Rensselaer Central at Covington, noon

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo Viking Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Classic, 8 a.m.

Fountain Central at West Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Cross Country

Covington at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 1 p.m. (University of Illinois Golf Course)

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m. (Tri-City Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (Parke County Golf Course)

Seeger and West Lafayette at Lafayette McCutcheon, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

West Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Southmont at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Attica at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity, 6 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

LeRoy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen, USA, 2 p.m.

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, USA, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

U.S. Amateur Semifinals, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, CNBC, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, Ch 49 (WCIX), noon

Exhibition: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, NFL Network, noon

Exhibition: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 11 a.m.

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, USA, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

U.S. Amateur Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, NBC, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, Peacock, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, NFL Network, noon

Exhibition: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, FOX, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun, ABC, 11 a.m.

WNBA Playoffs, Game 2: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, ESPN, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

