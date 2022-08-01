New Generic Sports Logo A

TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest)

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video