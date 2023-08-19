TODAY

Prep Football

Fountain Central at Southmont, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central at Southmont Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Rensselaer Central, noon

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Danville at Charger Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Eagle Invite, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Charger Invite, 1 p.m

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Rantoul and Fisher at Westville, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Covington and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger and West Lafayette at McCutcheon, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

South Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Westville, 5:30 p.m.

Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at LeRoy, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children's 200 at the Glen, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Men's Amateur Semifinals, NBC, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Preseason: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, Ch. 55 (WRSP), 6 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Third Place: Sweden vs. Australia, FOX, 2 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, USA, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round, GOLF, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

U.S. Amateur Championship, NBC, 3 p.m.

Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, NBC, 11 a.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Championship: Spain vs. England, FOX, 4 a.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, USA, noon

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

