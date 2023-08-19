TODAY
Prep Football
Fountain Central at Southmont, 6 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central Grand Prix, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central at Southmont Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Rensselaer Central, noon
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at West Vigo Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Danville at Charger Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Eagle Invite, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Charger Invite, 1 p.m
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Rantoul and Fisher at Westville, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Covington and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger and West Lafayette at McCutcheon, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
South Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at LeRoy, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children's 200 at the Glen, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, third round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Men's Amateur Semifinals, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Preseason: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, Ch. 55 (WRSP), 6 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Third Place: Sweden vs. Australia, FOX, 2 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at the Glen, USA, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, final round, GOLF, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
U.S. Amateur Championship, NBC, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, NBC, 11 a.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Championship: Spain vs. England, FOX, 4 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, USA, noon
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.