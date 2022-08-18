TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Course)
Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m. (Woodlawn Country Club)
St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run Golf Course)
Prep Boys Soccer
Faith Christian at Covington, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Lebanon, 4;30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Western Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Delphi, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Covington at Indianapolis Washington, 6 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 6 p.m.
North Central at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail Golf Course)
Prep Girls Tennis
Belleville East and Belleville West at Danville, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Soccer
Southern California at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Dallas Stars at Connecticut Sun, ESPNU, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
U.S. Amateur, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Exhibition: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
