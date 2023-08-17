TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Seeger Hokum Karem, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, Donovan St. Anne and Milford at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Westville at Fisher, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Faith Christian at Covington, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lebanon at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Western Boone at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Tri-County at Covington, 6 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
North Vermillion at North Central (Farmersburg), 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Salt Fork and Champaign Academy High at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Salt Fork and Champaign Academy High at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Belleville East and Belleville West at Danville, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, first round, GOLF, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Tri-County at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational, second round, GOLF, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
