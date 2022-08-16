TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Champaign Academy at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)
Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami)
Prep Girls Golf
Bi-County Tournament: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Vermillion at Southmont, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Chrisman and St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)
Prep Boys Tennis
Frankfort at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, Noon
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
