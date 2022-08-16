TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Champaign Academy at Danville, 4 p.m. (Turtle Run)

Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m. (Shewami)

Prep Girls Golf

Bi-County Tournament: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills)

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Vermillion at Southmont, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Chrisman and St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood, 4 p.m. (Harrison Park)

Prep Boys Tennis

Frankfort at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, Noon

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs, Game 1: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

