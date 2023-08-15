TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Bi-County Meet at Rivercrest Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

West Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.

Tri-County at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Golf

St. Joseph-Ogden and Chrisman at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Frankfort, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TUESDAY

Major League Baseball

Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Semifinal: Spain vs. Sweden, FOX, 3 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Semifinal: Australia vs. England, FOX, 5 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video