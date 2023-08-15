TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Bi-County Meet at Rivercrest Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
West Vigo at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Golf
St. Joseph-Ogden and Chrisman at Oakwood, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Frankfort, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TUESDAY
Major League Baseball
Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Semifinal: Spain vs. Sweden, FOX, 3 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Semifinal: Australia vs. England, FOX, 5 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
