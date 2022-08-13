TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Schlarman Academy at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 8 a.m. (Prairie Vista GC)

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Terre Haute North, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Covington at Greencastle, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Covington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Tri-County at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Oakwood at Urbana Tiger Invitational, 1 p.m. (Urbana Country Club)

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central at South Newton, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

North Montgomery at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at West Vigo, 4:15 p.m.

Seeger at Greencastle, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

South Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur semifinals, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, second round, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, Ch. 23 (WBUI), noon

Exhibition: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400, USA, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

U.S. Women's Amateur Championship Match, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

