TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Schlarman Academy at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 8 a.m. (Prairie Vista GC)
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at Terre Haute North, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Covington at Greencastle, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Covington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Tri-County at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Oakwood at Urbana Tiger Invitational, 1 p.m. (Urbana Country Club)
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central at South Newton, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
North Montgomery at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Covington at West Vigo, 4:15 p.m.
Seeger at Greencastle, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
South Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur semifinals, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, second round, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, Ch. 23 (WBUI), noon
Exhibition: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400, USA, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur Championship Match, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
