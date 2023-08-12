TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invite, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Greencastle at Covington, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Tri-County, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Danville, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Urbana Tiger Invite, 1 p.m.

Watseka, Cissna Park, St. Anne and Donovan at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

South Newton at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

West Vigo at Covington, 4:15 p.m.

Seeger at Greencastle, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix at Indy, USA, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, USA, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, third round, USA, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Exhibition: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Australia vs. France, FOX, 2 a.m.

Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: England vs. Colombia, FOX, 5:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, USA, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:45 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

