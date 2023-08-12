TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie Invite, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Greencastle at Covington, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at Tri-County, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Danville, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Urbana Tiger Invite, 1 p.m.
Watseka, Cissna Park, St. Anne and Donovan at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
South Newton at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Covington at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
West Vigo at Covington, 4:15 p.m.
Seeger at Greencastle, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fountain Central at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix at Indy, USA, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, USA, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, third round, USA, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Exhibition: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, Ch. 55 (WRSP), noon
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Australia vs. France, FOX, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: England vs. Colombia, FOX, 5:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, USA, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's British Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Boeing Classic, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:45 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
